DENVER (CBS4/AP)– On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for coronavirus and started exhibiting mild symptoms like a low-grade fever. Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the news with a message that he’s been talking about for months.
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed was precautionary and that the President would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
In Colorado, there is a mask mandate in place. Polis ordered the mandate in July.
“I think the White House didn’t have strong enough precautions with mask wearing and social distancing to be safe. We want better than that for you and me,” said Polis.
Polis visited communities in Northern Colorado on Friday.
Trump was given an experimental drug aimed at curbing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said it gave a single dose of the drug under compassionate use provisions. Antibodies are proteins the body makes to help clear a virus. The drug is a concentrated version of two antibodies that worked best in lab tests. Trump was given the drug before he was taken to a military hospital as a precaution.
