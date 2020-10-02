Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two juveniles after another juvenile was shot in the face. The shooting happened on Sept. 18. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Deputies were initially told the shooting happened at Clement Park, but determined it actually occurred at a home near West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Simms Street.
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with this case and are being held at a juvenile detention facility.
One juvenile faces charges of first and second degree assault, tampering with evidence, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The second juvenile who was arrested faces a single charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.