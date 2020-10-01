CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County say they have identified a person who spray painted vulgar images on political signs west of Golden. They say the woman has been issued a summons on trespassing and criminal mischief charges, and they thanked the public for sharing tips in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office released a series of photos on Wednesday showing the woman and asked for help identifying her, saying in a tweet: “We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it.”

The damage was done on private property along Golden Gate Canyon Road.

The property owner installed game cameras in an effort to identify and catch the criminal in the act.

