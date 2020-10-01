(CBS4) – Authorities in Jefferson County say they have identified a person who spray painted vulgar images on political signs west of Golden. They say the woman has been issued a summons on trespassing and criminal mischief charges, and they thanked the public for sharing tips in the investigation.
The sheriff’s office released a series of photos on Wednesday showing the woman and asked for help identifying her, saying in a tweet: “We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it.”
The damage was done on private property along Golden Gate Canyon Road.
This woman has been identified & 1 summons was issued for criminal mischief & trespass. Thank you for your tips #jeffco https://t.co/Aw1zsegnEw
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 1, 2020
The property owner installed game cameras in an effort to identify and catch the criminal in the act.