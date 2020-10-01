CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — When a climber was injured on Crestone Needle in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, rescue technicians from the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team, and a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base, came to the rescue. But officials say no one should ever count on that.
“The use of helicopters in search and rescue is dangerous, and Colorado’s high elevations and warm summertime temperatures only compounds the dangers for the aviators and rescue crews,” officials with Alpine Rescue Team wrote on Facebook.
“Fortunately, favorable conditions enabled the flight crew and hoist operator to deliver the rescue tech on target,” officials wrote.
In this case, the target was a tiny path, next to a stunning drop off.
“Thanks for coming,” the climber tells the rescuer after he is clipped in and both are about to be hoisted up the helicopter.
“Please know that while one rescuer rides the hoist, there is a team of more than 20 others… along with the Colorado Search and Rescue Association – CSAR, working together to make the rescue possible,” officials stated.
Officials said Custer County Search and Rescue managed the operation, and had field teams ready to go if conditions did not allow hoists of the two climbers.