DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health on Thursday morning came to the assistance of Denver Public Schools. Administrators said they saw a need and donated tens of thousands of pieces of PPE to the school district to protect teachers and staff.

The donation was made in the morning and included numerous boxes full of face masks and face shields, as well as other items.

Young students in DPS got started with in-person school this week. Andrew Miller, head of Denver Health’s supply chain, said helping the district out is partly a personal mission for him because his child just started as a kindergartener in DPS. He said he was first inspired to try to help when his family took part in an emotional teleconference with the teachers at the school.

“We were on there and we were watching the administrators and the principals and the teachers talk about so much of the insecurity they felt about coming back and how it was all going to work and it hit me that we’ve been there. Denver Health was in this exact situation in March and in April. thankfully we had our community, the Denver community at large, who came out in droves to support Denver Health to make sure that our front-line clinical health workers had what they needed. The same opportunity presented itself and so we reached out,” Miller said.

Miller says Denver Health’s PPE supply chain has stabilized in recent months.