DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis has signed an Executive Order granting pardons to more than 2,700 Coloradans convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana.
In June, Gov. Polis signed a bipartisan bill that authorized the governor to grant pardons to a class of defendants who were convicted of the possession of up to two ounces of marijuana. The new law went into effect on Oct. 1.
“We are finally cleaning up some of the inequities of the past by pardoning 2,732 convictions for Coloradans who simply had an ounce of marijuana or less,” Polis said. “It’s ridiculous how being written up for smoking a joint in the 1970’s has followed some Coloradans throughout their lives and gotten in the way of their success.”
“Too many Coloradans have been followed their entire lives by a conviction for something that is no longer a crime, and these convictions have impacted their job status, housing, and countless other areas of their lives,” Polis said.
The pardon applies to state-level convictions of possession for one ounce or less of marijuana. The individuals who had these convictions did not need to apply for pardons. Individuals who are unsure whether a conviction on their record has been pardoned may fill out a form to request confirmation of a pardon on the Colorado Bureau of Investigations website. Once a conviction is pardoned, it will not appear on a criminal history obtained on the records check website.
Visit COMarijuanaPardons.com for more information.