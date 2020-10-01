Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Mile High United Way’s 22nd Annual Women United luncheon. This year, the event went virtual with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.
The top three fundraising teams were announced at the luncheon Thursday and received a virtual meet-and-greet with Gayle.
Donations provide new employment opportunities, a safe place for children to go after school, diapers for a new family and so much more.
There’s still time to donate at Mile High United Way.
