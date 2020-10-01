Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The new development under construction near Coors Field is starting to take shape. McGregor Square will feature three buildings, including a hotel and condos.
All three buildings will surround a 28,000 square foot plaza for events, concerts and festivals.
“Yeah, we really thought about this development and tried to get as many uses as possible,” said McGregor Square general manager Patrick Walsh.
Construction is right on schedule. People should start moving into the condos in early January 2021 and the hotel should open in March 2021.
McGregor Square is one square block bound by 20th, Wazee Street, 19th and Wynkoop Street.