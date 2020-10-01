BREAKING NEWS Colorado Secretary of State asks media not to report results on election night
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fort Collins News, Larimer County News, Larimer County Sheriff, Livermore News, Missing Boy, Missing Child, Missing Person

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for a missing 12-year-old boy in Northern Colorado. Hunter Denny was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Denny left his house in the Livermore area after an argument with family members and he hasn’t been seen since. Livermore is located in Larimer County north of Fort Collins. Hunter’s home is located close to the intersections of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane with Sunnyvale Road, west of Red Mountain Open Space. Drones and K9s are being used in the search.

Hunter is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. The clothes he was wearing when he left home were described as follows:

– blue jeans
– a tan Carhartt jacket
– a red baseball cap
– possibly a green T-shirt

(credit: Larimer County)

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected in the case. Anyone who sees Denny is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    October 1, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Where is this kid? Might he have taken camping gear and supplies with him? If not, he is either staying with someone or has come to grief.

    Reply

Leave a Reply