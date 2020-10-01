LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for a missing 12-year-old boy in Northern Colorado. Hunter Denny was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said Denny left his house in the Livermore area after an argument with family members and he hasn’t been seen since. Livermore is located in Larimer County north of Fort Collins. Hunter’s home is located close to the intersections of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane with Sunnyvale Road, west of Red Mountain Open Space. Drones and K9s are being used in the search.
LCSO is seeking the public's help to locate a missing child west of Red Mountain Open Space in northern Larimer County. Please call 970-416-1985 if you have seen Hunter Denny or know his whereabouts. Full details at https://t.co/TIpvT6PoXk pic.twitter.com/2KKcB6cocy
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 30, 2020
Hunter is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. The clothes he was wearing when he left home were described as follows:
– blue jeans
– a tan Carhartt jacket
– a red baseball cap
– possibly a green T-shirt
The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected in the case. Anyone who sees Denny is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.
Where is this kid? Might he have taken camping gear and supplies with him? If not, he is either staying with someone or has come to grief.