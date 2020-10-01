DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people currently hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 200 on Thursday for the first time since Aug. 9. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the increase in hospitalizations follows a large increase in cases that began in mid-Sept.
“We’re all sick of the pandemic, but this increase in hospitalizations is a clear signal that it’s not sick of us,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s extremely important that we continue to follow recommendations to stay healthy and keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.”
CDPHE receives data on COVID-19 hospitalizations each day from the Colorado Hospital Association. A modeling report from mid-Sept. shows a plateau in hospitalizations in late-summer and a slight upward trend in Colorado’s infection rate.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state grew by 22 from Wednesday. CDPHE reports 82 patients are currently waiting for test results while hospitalized to see if they too have the virus.
“Coloradans who develop COVID-19 should follow public health instructions to isolate and people who are exposed should quarantine. That is our best chance to prevent further spread of the virus,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.
Colorado health officials continue to encourage the public to limit in-person gatherings, regularly wash their hands, maintain social distancing and wear a mask in public. Experts also say getting a flu shot is critical this year to prevent the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 on Colorado hospitals.
More than 3,500 Coloradans were hospitalized with the flu last season. To find out where to get a flu vaccination, visit vaccinefinder.org.
In the absence of a functioning public health establishment and campaign to resolve widespread deficiency in vitamin D, Coloradans should get their blood tested or just take supplements (2,000 – 5,000 I.U. per day). Vitamin D improves respiratory immunity, deficiency has been correlated with worse outcomes in cases of COVID-19, and the first double-blind clinical trial of vitamin D as a treatment for COVID-19 showed remarkable results. Our blood levels of vitamin D drop seasonally to their lowest levels in early Spring and mortality may well increase through the winter; much serious illness and many deaths might be prevented simply by getting enough (very inexpensive) vitamin D, but there is no sign that our moribund public health establishment will act — we can act to preserve our own health however.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960076020302764?via%3Dihub#bib0100