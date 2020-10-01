DENVER (CBS4) – One of the Denver Zoo’s most popular events for families will look a lot different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boo at the Zoo has started up, and it will be taking place at the zoo throughout the month of October.

This year’s event is ticketed only, and the limited number of tickets will only be available for pre-purchase online.

Visitors will be greeted with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive food options, but there will be social distancing measures in place between staff and guests (as well as between guests and other guests).

All guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear a mask or a facial covering.

“Since March, it has kind of felt like one big blur. So it’s really nice to see fall and Halloween and sort of say ‘Yeah, it’s October.’ We all kind of need that reminder of where we are in the year. We also need something to look forward to. It’s so fun to put on a costume — we all kind of want to be someone else, be somewhere else right now –and Boo at the Zoo is the perfect way to do that,” Denver Zoo spokeswoman Carlie McGuire said.

Candy will not be handed out this year and the one-way paths that have been in place since the zoo reopened are still the way to get around the zoo.