PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in a field. The body of Darlene Reason, 46, was found in a field on Sunday in eastern Pueblo County.
Reason was found about 8 a.m. Sept. 27 in a field in the area of the 540000 block of US Highway 50 East by the property owner. Investigators believe the body had been in the field for only a few hours before it was discovered.
An autopsy conducted Monday did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma and toxicology reports are still pending.
Detectives need help from the public in the suspicious death of Darlene Reason, 46, found in field Sunday in eastern Pueblo County. Anyone with info about her whereabouts prior to Sunday, call (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers 542-7867. For more click https://t.co/ULUjACxsfE pic.twitter.com/C61aUnOM7l
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) September 29, 2020
Detectives say that Reason was homeless and living in Pueblo. They’re trying to figure out how she got to the field and what happened in the hours leading up to her death.
Anyone with information about Reason’s whereabouts prior to Sunday is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719.583.6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719.542.7867.