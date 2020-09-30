DENVER (CBS4) – The moon will be full twice during the month of October and each one has a special name. The first full moon falls on October 1 and is referred to as the Harvest Moon because it’s the full moon closest to the fall equinox.
If you’re looking for the Harvest Moon over the next few nights you’ll also notice a bright object very close to the moon during the early evening hours. That is the planet Mars.
Colorado’s weather, and for that much, conditions around a large part of the country will be perfect for getting a good view. One wildcard will be smoke in areas near the large western wildfires.
On Halloween we’ll experience the second full moon of the month and that is referred to as a Blue Moon. By definition a Blue Moon is the second of two full moons falling during a single calendar month.
A Blue Moon can also be the third of four full moons that fall between a solstice and an equinox, or a single season. The next seasonal Blue Moon will be August 22, 2021.