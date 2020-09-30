TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to look into an in-custody death that happened in southern Colorado near the border with New Mexico. It started on Wednesday morning when a CSP sergeant pulled over a driver on suspicion of DUI on Interstate 25. The 66-year-old man, a resident of New Mexico, was taken into custody and “seated upright in the back passenger seat,” according to police.
On the way to the Las Animas County Jail, the sergeant pulled over to check on the suspect and immediately called for help. The sergeant initiated CPR when he saw the man wasn’t breathing. The man was declared dead when he arrived at a hospital in Trinidad.
The name of the man who died hasn’t been released. The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave.