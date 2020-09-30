Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The local union supporting workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley says the company has denied workers compensation to families of those infected by COVID-19 this year. At least 291 of about 6,000 workers contracted the virus this year. Six line workers died as well as one corporate employee.
The UFCW Local 7 union says “every worker who died or got seriously infected contracted the disease working at the plant during the same timeframe in March 2020.” It hopes families get what they deserve as these cases go through Colorado’s workers’ compensation system. JBS has not responded.
Since when does the family of an employee get workers compensation? Isn’t that for employees only? Another well written article.