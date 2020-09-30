AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Early results of a coronavirus vaccine study being conducted in Colorado show that the vaccine candidate in older adults produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults. The side effects are similar to those with flu shots.
The study about the Moderna vaccine has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
UCHealth is one of 89 research sites across America in phase three study trials of the Moderna vaccine. There are dozens of companies studying different vaccines worldwide.
“Somebody had to do it. And I’m not making myself like a hero. But, I mean, it’s important to science that this data is captured. It seemed like a good approach, a well-thought out approach,” said Moderna vaccine patient Normal Hulme.
The study is an extension of Moderna’s phase one safety trial, first conducted in individuals ages 18-55.