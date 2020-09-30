DENVER (CBS4)– There is still time to fill out the 2020 Census. Gov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to fill it out because the Census is much more than a population count.
“It allocates billions of dollars to our state over 10 years. It’s about the political voice of our state and representative government,” said Polis. “We want Colorado to get the best bang for our buck out of the federal government, and we want your community, to get ahead.”
Filling out the 2020 Census helps determine how much federal funding Colorado receives over the next 10 years. That money can fund education, health care and construction.
The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 5. You can respond by mail, online at 2020census.gov or by phone 1-844-330-2020.