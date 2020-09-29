Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Swedish Medical Center joined other hospitals across the world to honor those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Employees at Swedish have been painting rocks.
On Tuesday, they placed them outside to honor the lives lost in the hospital.
“It’s a beautiful way to mourn and grieve but also put life back to those individuals who have succumbed to COVID-19 here at Swedish,” said Swedish Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Monique Butler.
Swedish said that 62 people have died from coronavirus at the hospital.
This is wonderful!
