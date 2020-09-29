Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the last day for Coloradans to get coronavirus test at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The city says it will move toward community based testing in the future.
According to the city’s website, the Pepsi Center will use the Pepsi Center as a voter service and polling center starting on Oct. 30.
It will offer drive-through and drop-off ballot service.
It’s scheduled to be open Oct. 30, Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and on Election Day (Nov. 3).