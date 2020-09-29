Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos will start Brett Rypien at quarterback on Thursday when they visit the New York Jets.
Rypien will be the third different quarterback to start for the Broncos this season, and becomes the ninth starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50.
“We are going to go with Brett, but we have the ability to mix Jeff (Driskel) in there some if we feel like we need to,” said Vic Fangio on Tuesday.
Rypien made his NFL debut on Sunday when he was inserted for the Broncos final drive of the game. He finished the game 8-9 with an interception.