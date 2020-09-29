DENVER (CBS4) – Finding your way through a corn maze is a favorite fall tradition for Coloradans. We might not have as many to explore this year on the Front Range, but families can still find some to explore.

Anderson Farms, Erie

Anderson Farms is planning to open Sept. 25 for a Fall Festival to run through Oct. 31. All the exact details are being worked out but you can expect to find both a corn maze and the Krazy Rainbow Maze. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 14.

LINK: andersonfarms.com

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield

The maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield location opens Sept. 18. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween.

The COVID pandemic means you need to buy tickets online for a specific date and time. You can only go through the maze once.

LINK: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/corn-maze

Fritzler Farm Park, La Salle

The Fritzler Farm Park will open its fall season Sept. 19 and tickets go on sale Sept. 14. You’ll be able to find your way through the maze as the farm celebrates 20 years. Don’t forget to check out the pumpkin house and cannon plus new this year: Sunflowers, lots of sunflowers.

LINK: fritzlerfarmpark.com

Mazzotti Farms, Hudson

Mazzotti Farms is open on weekends for a chance to explore a scare-free corn maze as well as a real working farm. You can even pick up the supplies you need to make a scarecrow for your Halloween decorations.

LINK: mazzottifarms.com/harvest_activities/

Maize In the City, Thornton

Get ready for fall family fun when Maize In The City opens on Sept. 19. Do expect changes because of coronavirus, but you’ll still find mazes and be able to pick out the perfect pumpkin.

LINK: facebook.com/MaizeInTheCity/