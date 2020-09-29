AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– After six months of being apart, families and teachers were finally able to connect in person on Tuesday morning. Staff at Vaughn Elementary School in Aurora joined community donors to help give out food bags to about 800 students, in a safely distanced fashion.
Cars drove through the parking lot in a line and bags were brought right to their windows.
“That helped me a lot and I really appreciate it,” said parent Martha Ledesma, clutching her bags, which contained fresh produce, dairy, and meat for her family.
The distribution is part of a new joint effort between Food Bank of the Rockies and Cigna’s Healthier Kids for Our Future Initiative, just in time for the new school year.
“I want to say thank you… thank you for all the support,” said Ledesma.
Aurora Public Schools has also been working to feed families since mid-March, serving free breakfast, lunch and dinner to families every weekday.
For more locations and information on locations providing emergency food assistance, click here: https://www.foodbankrockies.org/programs/.