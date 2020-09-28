DENVER (CBS4) – During this time of social unrest and social distancing efforts, there is an initiative underway in west Denver to unite people through the power of art.

“I love it! These are my favorite projects,” Kayla Gilbert, Denver’s Community Active Living Coalition said.

Gilbert has joined other artists and volunteers to paint a mural in front of Munroe Elementary School as part of the Westwood Via Verde Project. This intersection mural at the elementary school is the second of four being installed in the Westwood neighborhood over the next year. The goal of the artwork is to turn the streets into a place of beauty, strength and positivity, with a street mural that will also bring attention to people walking and biking in the area.

“This is an initiative to create a three-mile greenway of places to walk and bike to community destinations like schools and parks,” Gilbert said.

Each mural will feature one of the four elements: earth, water, air and fire. The concept of the murals was jointly created by community artists Ratha Sok, Santiago Jaramillo along with Gilbert.

“When we asked the community what they wanted to see in these murals, they really said waned to exemplify the cultural diversity and heritage of the community and connection to nature,” Gilbert explained.

Earlier in September, a water mural featuring koi fish was painted in front of Castro Elementary School. The finishing touches of the fire mural, featuring a phoenix and dragon with circling butterflies, will be completed by the end of the month.

“People really love seeing the bright color. Letting that come greet them as they come to the school,” Gilbert said.

The team plans on finishing the project by painting at Cuatro Vientos/Four Winds Park and Westwood Park. The paint being used is designed to keep the murals up for two to three years.

“I also live here in Westwood myself, so I’m really excited about this project and being able to bring this art and opportunities to connect and bring the community together,” Gilbert said.