Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Quincy Reservoir in Aurora is closed for two weeks to improve the water quality, starting next week. The city is trying to prevent any more toxic blue green algae blooms, which have plagued the reservoir all summer.
Aurora Water will be treating Quincy Reservoir with hydrogen peroxide and aluminum sulfate. The treatments are safe and pose no threat to people, aquatic life or vegetation.
That treatment will take two weeks, forcing the closure of the popular fishing spot from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9.