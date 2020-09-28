CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 49-year-old Patricia Roe was killed in the home explosion in Gypsum on Sept. 17.

The explosion occurred on Cottonwood Pass Road, and is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. The gas leak force parts of the Chatfield Corners neighborhood to evacuate for several days.

(credit: CBS)

A boring company searching for fiber optics is suspected of causing a gas main to rupture. The gas ended up pooling, which caused the explosion. The soil there was so saturated that authorities believe that the gas line was hit days before — and went unreported.

Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Elementary School were both evacuated immediately after the explosion. They got a report of some gas line maintenance from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office that was being done around noon. Then the explosion happened at 12:35 p.m. Some students were outside eating lunch at the time. Counselors are now helping those students who might be struggling with the traumatic event of witnessing the explosion.

 

