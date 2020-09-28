Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A giraffe was born Monday morning at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Zookeepers weren’t even sure that Bailey was pregnant, but she gave birth around 11:30 a.m.
Check out two different live cams of the birthing stall below.
At noon the baby still hadn’t stood up yet and Bailey was standing by, watching closely. Zookeepers were leaving her alone.
Bailey is 8 years old and this is her first calf.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has the largest reticulated giraffe herd of any North American zoo.