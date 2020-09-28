DENVER (CBS4) – Several wildfires burning in-state and out-of-state will cause milky skies again along the Front Range on Monday. Much of the smoke will originate from the Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins and the Mullen fire west of Laramie, Wyoming.
The worst air quality will wait until the afternoon and evening on Monday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has already declared the air unhealthy for sensitive groups across nine counties including the entire Denver metro area. Anyone with asthma, very young children, and older adults should stay indoors as much as possible especially during the second half of the day on Monday.
Meanwhile, temperatures will stay cool on Monday but it will not be as cool as it was on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most towns across the state.
For the rest of the week, warmer weather to the west of Colorado will shift east but the jet stream will wobble east and west through Friday meaning temperatures will bounce up and down for our region.
The warmest day of the week will likely be Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees in Denver. Unfortunately there is no chance for moisture this week.