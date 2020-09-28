Trump & Biden Face Off Tuesday In 1st 2020 Presidential DebatePolitical pundits are calling it the “Super Bowl of politics.” President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head-to-head Tuesday night in their first debate.

2 hours ago

Melvin Gordon's Keys To Week 3 Against The JetsBroncos Running Back Melvin Gordon joins us for A Few Extra Minutes to preview the teams Thursday Night Football game against the Jets.

3 hours ago

GoFundMe Raising Money For 3 Thornton Orphaned ChildrenA GoFundMe page set up for three children, whose parents both died in a motorcycle crash, surpassed the halfway point to its goal.

3 hours ago

Early Demand For The Flu Shot Is Causing Sporadic Shortages Of The Vaccine At Some PharmaciesEarly and high demand for this years flu shot has caused sporadic shortages at some pharmacies.

4 hours ago

Some DPS Teachers Are Preparing To Welcome Back Students To In Person LearningDenver Public Schools will begin phasing in students for in person learning starting tomorrow.

4 hours ago

Property Homeowners Near The State Capital Are Talking About Suing The City Of Denver To Get Homeless Camps MovedAs those without a home are moved out of encampments for cleanup they are now looking for new places to live from Capitol Hill to Park Hill, some homeowners are now finding them outside their doors.

4 hours ago