FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Fort Collins switched to canning water for the day on Monday. It’s an effort the brewery practices a few of times a year to help provide water for emergencies.
This year, the brewery’s locations in Fort Collins and Cartersville, Georgia donated more than a two million cans across the country thus far.
New York, Massachusetts and California received a total of 350,000 cans because of coronavirus challenges. One million cans were donated to 150 fire departments in 38 states as much of the west was faced with extreme wildfire behavior.