DENVER (CBS4) — Broncos Country will be joined by some familiar faces at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. In a light-hearted move, the team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.
As many know, the popular, animated and fictional Comedy Central TV show is based on South Park, Colorado. The characters, including Kenny McCormick, Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski are seen wearing masks.
Gang’s all here. 😅@SouthPark | @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/3OLVXQSK12
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2020
The cutouts are part of the team’s effort to raise money for Denver Broncos charities. Other cutouts featured actual, real life fans.
So far, the team has raised $130,000 for the charities.
The TV show responded to the latest cutouts saying, “Goin’ down to Denver gonna have myself a time.”
Goin’ down to Denver gonna have myself a time. pic.twitter.com/FpR5ZBXwAT
— South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020
Human fans will be allowed into the stadium for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first game in which about 5,700 fans are allowed back for an in-person experience.
Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn when not eating or drinking. Fans have to stay in their assigned seat and with their group.