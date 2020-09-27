Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Artists and volunteers in Denver started a community mural on Sunday in honor of the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. History Colorado is inviting Coloradans to commemorate her legacy during the three-day event.
The museum recalls Ginsburg winning her first landmark gender discrimination case in Denver’s Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1972.
The art project will start on 12th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street.
Volunteers can sign up to help. The museum will celebrate the end of the mural project on Tuesday which will include remarks from community leaders, a bell tolling from the Denver City and County building and a poetry recitation.
The event will start at 11:30 a.m.