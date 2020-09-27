COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 30-mile hike is nothing for a moose with a taste for city life.
Wildlife officials learned as much when they realized a young cow captured Friday in Manitou Springs was a repeat offender. She was trailered a week ago out of Colorado Springs.
She crossed six lanes of highway traffic that day.
Even moose don't like to wear masks. LISTEN as this cow moose groans as @COParksWildlife Officer Sarah Watson fits it with an eye mask to reduce stress on the animal as it's prepared for transfer to a trailer and relocation deep in the mountains. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/0I3iDTqUpY
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
Colorado Park and Wildlife officers labeled her a “frequent flyer moose” and secured her transport back to the land of trees and waterfalls, a normally preferable landscape than interstate highways and city parks.
At least for most moose.
Maybe she just likes the showers she gets. This cow moose was #rescued last Friday from #ColoradoSprings. Today it was in Manitou Springs. It hiked about 30 miles back to the area. Here Fire Chief John Forsett hoses her down before her trip back to the mountains. #conservation pic.twitter.com/Kuf5QOsiIC
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
We will know in a about a week whether this “frequent flyer moose” ignores her one-way ticket and makes a return trip to metropolis.