DENVER (CBS4) – Various local nonprofits were gifted checks of $12,500 each in Denver this week. The donations are a kickstart to this year’s Light The World campaign organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The nonprofits chosen to benefit from this year’s campaign are Clinica Tepeyac, Urban Peak Colorado, Struggle Love and the Denver Dream Center.
Last year, giving machines were set up in downtown Denver to help people donate to the cause they wanted, however the coronavirus pandemic does not allow for those machines this year.
Instead, the charity campaign will be virtual and will encourage Coloradans to donate directly to the local charities. The campaign will start on Thanksgiving Day and will run through New Year’s Day.