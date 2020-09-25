CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman was caught on video trying to tear down a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in Castle Rock on Monday. Another woman confronted her, and posted the video on YouTube.
“OK, we’re just gonna make sure this is videotaped so we can send it to the police,” the woman recording the video can be heard saying.
“OK, keep voting for the person who doesn’t believe in democracy, you idiot. Who’s a racist,” the woman responds as she struggles to take down the large sign.
“I would really recommend you stop. You realize I’m going to put this on like, Facebook and make sure that people see you,” the woman recording the video says.
“You know what? I’m not a racist,” the woman seen in the video responds.
“He’s lying to you, doll face,” she adds, blowing a kiss.
“But you’re still destroying somebody else’s property. You can put up your own sign, you don’t need to do this,” the woman recording the video answers.
At that point, the woman on camera gives up and walks away, flipping off the woman who confronted her, as she walks toward the Wells Fargo bank.
The woman who shot the video told CBS4 the property owner allows all signs, from any political affiliation, on his property.
On Friday evening, Castle Rock police said the woman was identified, and issued a summons.
