BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s rutting season for moose and elk and some of them are getting a little agitated. One young bull moose used a car for sparring practice.
It happened in Boulder County Open Space. Chris Devlin kept his distance while the moose took out some frustration on his Mercedes.
As difficult as that probably was for Chris to watch, he did the right thing by keeping his distance. Colorado Parks and Wildlife advise people to keep away from moose and elk because they are very aggressive especially this time of year.
Chris even tried to use the honking function of the car to scare away the moose but it didn’t seem to work right away.