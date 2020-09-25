Comments
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten Porsche drivers were pulled over recently in Gilpin County for speeding. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol tweeted that the cars were all traveling at speeds of 80 mph or above in an area where the speed limit was 40 mph.
All of the drivers were ticketed, and a photo showed all of the expensive sports cars lined up in a row on the side of a mountain road with a CSP cruiser with its lights on behind them.
Troopers with CSP ask that everyone slow down and obey speed limits.
colorado.gov says the penalty for going 25+mph over the speed limit is a minimum 10-day, maximum 90-day jail sentence. is that true?