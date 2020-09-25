DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis visited the Western Slope on Friday to talk about how counties there are handling the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate on testing in Mesa County is 1.3% which is below Colorado’s 7-day average of 3.68%.
Polis also visited a school in Delta County to see firsthand look at the work being done to protect students.
“I really enjoyed visiting Delta Middle School earlier today, it was really great to see their best practices, the cohorts, the mask wearing, the integration of the outdoors, the new outdoor obstacle course that kids are enjoying,” said Polis.
The state is providing thousands of medical grade masks to schools on the Western Slop. Currently, it adds up to about 800 masks a week to Delta County, 4,000 a week to Mesa County and 1,100 masks a week to Montrose.