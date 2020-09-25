DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A familiar face in Douglas County is one track to become the Douglas County School District’s interim superintendent. Corey Wise was voted in unanimously by the school board on Thursday night.
Wise has served in the district as a teacher and principal at Legend High School for 25 years. Wise’s position will likely become official in two weeks.
Earlier this month, superintendent Thomas Tucker announced that he was resigning, citing family health issues.
However, there is now an ongoing investigation into Tucker after a claim of workplace discrimination. Tucker announced his resignation during a special school board meeting Sept. 8. Tucker is on administrative leave until his resignation takes effect, which will be on Sept. 30.