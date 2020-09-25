Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon in the Cameron Peak Fire. The Cameron Peak fire officials ordered mandatory evacuations of all Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area residents and business occupants.
The Cameron Peak Fire began Aug. 13. What caused it remains under investigation.
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 104,000 acres and is 27% contained.
More than 800 firefighters are working to put out the Cameron Peak Fire. Some crews continue to work overnight shifts to protect homes and monitor CSU’s Mountain Campus.