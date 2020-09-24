Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters have made progress on the Cameron Peak Fire. Crews reached 27% containment on the wildfire burning in western Larimer County.
The Cameron Peak Fire began Aug. 13. What caused it remains under investigation.
The Cameron Peak Fire did grow by more than 100 acres on Tuesday but crews were able to make progress on the fire that has burned more than 104,000 acres.
More than 800 firefighters are working to put out the Cameron Peak Fire. Some crews continue to work overnight shifts to protect homes and monitor CSU’s Mountain Campus.