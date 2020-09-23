DENVER (CBS4) – After a break from widespread wildfire smoke and far better visibility on Monday and Tuesday, northwest winds will transport considerably more smoke toward the Denver metro area by late Wednesday. In anticipation of the thicker smoke, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has downgraded expected air quality to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Sensitive groups are defined as very young children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory problems including asthma. Anyone in these groups should plan to spend more time indoors than outdoors particularly late in the day on Wednesday.

CDPHE has also issued an Air Quality Advisory until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday for the entire Front Range from Monument Hill to Fort Collins and everywhere in between. Southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and Laramie are also under an advisory.

The worst smoke will likely wait until the evening hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday will be also the seventh day in a row with high temperatures reaching at least the 80s in the Denver metro area. And Thursday and Friday could bring highs in the lower 90s!

The record for Thursday (September 24) is 89 degrees from 1992 and the record for Friday (September 25) is 91 from 1998. Both records are in jeopardy.

It will not be as warm for Saturday and Sunday but still far above normal for the final weekend in September.