DENVER (CBS4) — After a new spike in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis urged people to be more cautious in order to prevent a “big third wave.”
The spike since Labor Day is the worst we’ve seen since the 4th of July. On Sept. 7, officials reported 187 new cases in Colorado. Yesterday, the state reported 654 new cases.
“We are now at 66,002 cases, we have lost 1,926 Coloradans due to COVID and the general trend has been an increase in COVID in our state,” Gov. Polis said.
“This is a warning sign for all of us that, again, while generally what we’re doing is working, we need to do it a little bit better,” Polis said. “We need to be a little better with a mask wearing avoiding large groups, being smart, being careful.”
“Let’s step it up over the next couple weeks, let’s, let’s not have a big third wave of the year, let’s, let’s stamp this out,” Polis said. “It’s on us, and we need to step it up a bit, to continue to make sure that Colorado is a reasonably safe place to live and work and play during the biggest global pandemic in a century.”
Polis urged people to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings — especially indoors.
Where are the recall petitions? I’m done with this clown. Tell me where to go so I can sign.
when is he going to distribute yellow stars?
The King will lock us down regardless.
He’s not done killing the economy.
Tyranny lives in Colorado!