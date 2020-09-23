(CBS4) – Underground boring work in Gypsum has been halted indefinitely after a fatal home explosion in the Eagle County town. Workers were taking part in a Comcast fiber-optic project before the house exploded south of Gypsum High School on Sept. 17. An investigation into the cause is underway, and the Eagle County Coroner’s office has yet to release the name of the woman who died inside the home.
Town leaders released a statement earlier this week about a gas leak that led to the explosion, stating “this natural gas accident was a tragedy for the entire community of Gypsum. None more so than the family directly affected, who suffered an unbearable loss. Our hearts go out to this family and they will need our community’s love, affection and support going forward.”
Comcast also released the following statement:
“This was a horrible loss for all of those impacted in this community, and we offer our sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. Comcast will provide support to local community organizations, and we will continue working with the town and providing support as needed as this investigation progresses.”