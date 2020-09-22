WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) — A bill introduced last year by Senator Cory Gardner that designates a the three-digit telephone code that will lead callers directly to crisis counselors passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, meaning the President’s signature is the next step into making the proposal a reality.

The measure was approved by the U.S. Senate last May. It was approved by voice vote in both cases.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed S. 2661, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, to establish the #988SuicideHotline. Colorado tragically has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, and this easy-to-remember number will save lives. pic.twitter.com/rjatZLzbeT — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) September 22, 2020

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act amends the Communications Act of 1934 and makes 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number for the purpose of the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system operating through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and through the Veterans Crisis Line.

Gardner, along with Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Jack Reed (D-RI) introduced S. 2661 in October of 2019.

“I’ve held countless meetings and roundtables with families, students, mental health care professionals, law enforcement officials, and others to address our state’s mental health needs,” Gardner, a Republican, stated. “The tragic fact is we lose a Coloradan to death by suicide every seven hours, and we must keep fighting to provide mental health support to Coloradans in need, particularly in this time of crisis. I applaud the House for approving this bipartisan, commonsense legislation, and I look forward to the President signing it into law in order to save lives.”

The bill ensures states have the flexibility to strengthen local crisis call centers, are able to collect fees for the line, similar to the way they do for the 911 emergency line, and requires reports to Congress to help ensure effectiveness and operability of the line, according to a press release from Sen. Gardner’s office.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates less than half a million dollars will be spent during the bill’s 2021-2025 implementation.

“When your house is on fire, you can get help by calling 9-1-1,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who, along with Chris Stewart (R-UT), presented the bill in the House. “A year-and-a-half ago, we set a goal to make it just as easy to get help in a mental health emergency. Today we finished the job.”