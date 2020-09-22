CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday, RTD’s newest commuter rail line, the N line, officially started rolling — connecting Denver’s Union Station, Commerce City, Northglenn and Thornton.

(credit: CBS)

Service on the N Line is free for the first a week, then on Sept. 28, it will cost $3 for a one-way trip, as part of a ridership promotional offer.

View the service schedule here.

(credit: CBS)

The service is part of RTD’s voter approved FasTracks program to expand public transit in the Denver metro area. It’s forecast to serve up to 9,500 passengers a day, however during this pandemic, ridership was revised to 8,100.

