Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools will start phasing in kindergartners and some 1st graders to in-person learning next Monday. The school district says more students will be re-introduced as the semester goes on.
In order to give teachers enough time to ensure a safe learning environment, the district says teachers might start with shorter days to help students get acclimated.
All students in ECE through 5th grade will start in-person learning on Oct. 21.
The district will review COVID-19 rates as they make plans for students in grades 6th through 12th. For now, they will return to a hybrid learning model on Oct. 21.