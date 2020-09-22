DENVER (CBS4) — Jason Arroyo, 33, is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed a woman and seriously injured a man in Denver on Sept. 6. Neighbors told police the suspect shot the victims after confronting them about two children who were playing in an unfenced area behind the housing complex near West 35th Avenue and North Lipan Street.
According to the affidavit, neighbors said the suspect “became upset at the children and threw water on them” before confronting the victims in the open rear yard area. After a verbal dispute, neighbors said suspect went into his home and came back with a pistol. They told police he fired approximately six shots.
When officers arrived, they found both victims lying on the ground. Both had been shot multiple times.
The gunman ran off after the shooting. After a short search, officers found Arroyo in a detached garage behind a neighbor’s house on North Osage Street. Police said multiple witnesses identified Arroyo as the shooter.
More than a week after the shooting, on Sept. 19, Denver police said the female victim had died. They did not provide an update on the male victim or identify either victim.