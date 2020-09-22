Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect who shot a man and then stole at least one car. It all started on Aug. 29 when two men got into a fight on E. Exposition Avenue near S. Havana Street.
The suspect took a gun out of a stolen white Kia and shot the other man. The shooting victim survived.
The suspect then took off in a maroon Hyundai. Police are not sure if the Hyundai is stolen.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting or either vehicle is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.
How is it useful to intentionally omit a description of the suspect?