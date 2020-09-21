BREAKING NEWSCU Boulder is switching to remote learning for at least 2 weeks
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, RTD’s newest commuter rail line, the N line, officially started rolling — connecting Denver’s Union Station, Commerce City, Northglenn, and Thornton.

Service on the N Line is free for the first a week, then on Sept. 28, it will cost $3 for a one-way trip, as part of a ridership promotional offer.

View the service schedule here.

The service is part of RTD’s voter approved FasTracks program to expand public transit in the Denver metro area. It’s forecast to serve up to 9,500 passengers a day, however during this pandemic, ridership was revised to 8,100.

