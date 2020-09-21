DENVER (CBS4) — On Monday, RTD’s newest commuter rail line, the N line, officially started rolling — connecting Denver’s Union Station, Commerce City, Northglenn, and Thornton.
The 1st stop on the new @RideRTD N line is the National Western Center station! It gives residents of Elyria-Swansea and Globeville easy access to downtown & points north. In the future, it'll be a great way to visit us, including the @NationalWestern Stock Show & @CSUSpur! pic.twitter.com/CusnFC9pgR
— National Western Center (@DiscoverTheWest) September 21, 2020
Service on the N Line is free for the first a week, then on Sept. 28, it will cost $3 for a one-way trip, as part of a ridership promotional offer.
View the service schedule here.
The service is part of RTD’s voter approved FasTracks program to expand public transit in the Denver metro area. It’s forecast to serve up to 9,500 passengers a day, however during this pandemic, ridership was revised to 8,100.