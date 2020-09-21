LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado lawyer Phillip Malouff Jr. has been publicly censured for a series of sexual innuendoes and double entendre directed at female judges and female support staff in Colorado courtrooms.

“I have no comment,” said Malouff when contacted Monday by CBS4.

Malouff, whose office is located in La Junta where he is also the city attorney, was accused in 2016 of telling a female magistrate during a court proceeding, “When you get back from your vacation I better be able to see your tan lines.”

He then winked at the magistrate according to a case summary.

A month later, he is reported to have told the same magistrate, “Ask your husband a question for me when you get home tonight. Ask him what it’s like to have relations with someone who wears the robe. It has always been something I’ve wanted to do, but there have never been any women judges until now.”

Malouff later expressed remorse to court officials but in 2019, there were additional inappropriate comments.

When Malouff found out he had an 8 a.m. hearing, he asked a judicial assistant “If he would get to spend the night with her since he had an early morning meeting at the courthouse.”

When the same clerk said a female defendant was “good” in reference to case proceedings, Malouff replied, “Her husband told me she is good.”

Malouff has been ordered to take online sensitivity training and counseling regarding appropriate boundaries.